T-TEL applauds Ghana’s drive to professionalise teaching

The management of the Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL) has described the imminent graduation of the first batch of the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.b) student teachers from the Colleges of Education as a historic achievement.

T-TEL said Ghana’s drive to professionalise teaching and to join the select community of nations requiring a bachelor’s degree as a minimum

qualification for entry into the teaching profession was commendable.

The first cohort of student teachers would be graduating from 46 Colleges of Education across the country.

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by Ms Hannah Tinyep Mobya, T-TEL Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Officer, said the student teachers had met the National Teachers’ Standards and are well prepared to deliver the standards-based curriculum which was rolled out nationwide in 2019.

T-TEL statement explained that “we are confident that these new teachers will make a significant positive contribution to learning outcomes in our school system in the years to come”.

The statement also recounts the design and launch of the T-TEL programme by the Government of Ghana and the United Kingdom Aid in 2014.

It had the mandate to work with the National Council for Tertiary Education, now Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and all 46 public Colleges of Education (CoEs) to deliver far-reaching reforms to improve the quality of pre-service teacher education.

Accordingly, in October 2018, all 46 public CoEs began the delivery of the B.Ed. programme and a new arrangement of mentorship under five teacher education Universities.

They are the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Education, Winneba and University of Development Studies.

The new teacher education curriculum was intended to give learners the skills to think independently, solve problems and collaborate in groups.

It was anchored on the National Teacher Education Assessment Policy (NTEAP) and the National Teachers’ Standards (NTS) which collectively codify what is expected from a teacher in Ghana today.

This year marks the fourth and exit year since the implementation of the B.Ed. programme that has experienced remarkable improvements in teaching and learning, leadership and governance, professional and institutional development, quality assurance and Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI).

Management of T-TEL used the opportunity to congratulate all pre-service and in-service teachers, for their “resilience, hard work and dedication to raising the standard of the teaching profession and for the commitment and passion in shaping the minds of the younger generation.”