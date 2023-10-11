T20I Cricket Series: Namibia prepares to hosts Zimbabwe

Namibia’s cricket governing body revealed on Tuesday that its men’s national team will host Zimbabwe for the first time in a five-match T20 International (T20I) series from Oct. 24 to 30 in Windhoek.

The last time Namibia faced Zimbabwe was in 2022 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where Namibia won the series 3-2.

The upcoming series is more than just a clash between the two countries, as it will be used as a platform to prepare Namibia for the T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers, said Cricket Namibia’s marketing head, Natalia Nauyoma.

“The series will be a sneak peek for both teams in preparation for the qualifiers in November,” she added.

Seven teams are hunting for the two African qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. Joining Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Uganda at the regional final are four teams from across the two sub-regional qualifiers – Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

In November, the teams will meet in Namibia to decide the pair of sides off to the United States and the West Indies in 2024.