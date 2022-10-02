TAAG Angola Airlines renews IOSA air operator certificate

TAAG Angola Airlines said Tuesday it is due to have its Air Operator Certificate renewed, after receiving positive results in the final report of the Operational Safety Audit, the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

The audit was conducted in May 2022 and focused on the organization and control of the quality system, operational safety, flight operations, operational dispatch, maintenance and engineering, cabin crew, ground operations, cargo operations, and security against acts of unlawful interference, the Angolan flag carrier said.

The TAAG said the result reached by the international audit demonstrates the airline’s alignment with the best practices of the international aviation industry.

Eduardo Fairen, the TAAG chief executive officer, said the company’s continuous improvement of operational safety services and management processes is an inalienable commitment of the airlines and the compliance reinforces credibility, operational capacity, and contribution of value to passengers and stakeholders in general.

The TAAG also said that its department of quality has been conducting internal audits regularly as part of the application of preventive methodologies and continuous improvement policies. Enditem