TAAG announcing new route to ACCRA and expanding to Durban 2023

TAAG Angola Airlines is now live with a new regional route, namely to Accra (Ghana) from November 30 falling in line with the company expansion master plan.

The Luanda-Accra-Luanda connection has three weekly frequencies, with flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. This new route suits the corporate segment needs allowing TAAG to offer a key connection Ghana South Africa (with a stopover in Luanda) capitalizing the existent traffic between West Africa and Southern Africa, forming a solid connection for corporate travellers between South African destinations and Accra.

TAAG covers two key cities in South Africa: Johannesburg and Cape Town with plans to expand into Durban in 2023. While these destinations are attractive for tourism, TAAG positioned itself as a company of choice, capable of connecting South Africa – one of the largest economies on the continent – with the other destinations in Africa, Europe and the Americas operated by TAAG, leveraging Luanda as a stopover.