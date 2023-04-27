Table Tennis Artistry displayed at WTTC West Africa Regional Championship

The third day of the West African Table Tennis Championship produced amazing and outstanding display by players from the various counties taking part in the contest. .

Ghana’s Cynthia Kwabi put up a good show but ended up at the Quarter final stage.

She fought well and lost gallantly to Nigerian Essevoh Leba which ended 3-3 (11-7).

The Men’s Singles (Quarter final) between Felix Lartey and Omeh Amadi (NGR) was a delight to watch, because it was Ghana’s top seed at the table and the fans had mush to cheer about.

Labante Blessing (GHA) lost 0-4 to Oribamise Esther (NGR) for another Semi Final slot.

Essevoh Leba of Ivory Coast won her game Omeh Amadi to the semis, but Isaac Davies (GHA) was beaten 1-4 by Oba Oba Kizito (CIV) who has advanced to the semis. Nigeria and Cote dIvoire really came prepared to win the medals.

Earlier, Ayoko Fanida Amah from Togo has beaten Celia Baah-Danso of Ghana in the group stage of the women’s singles 3-0.

The four day championship comes to a close on Thursday April 27 when medals will be awarded to deserving players.

Generally it has been a good tournament at the regional level and afforded some young players to gain experience and exposure.

Kudos to the Ghana Table Tennis Association, sponsors, partners media and the general public who came to cheer the players.