Table Tennis Championship starts in Ho 

The National Table Tennis Championship has commenced at the Mawuli School Hall in Ho, venue for the competition with more than 150 athletes participating for honours.

The championship is being sponsored by the Stanbic Bank with support from the State Insurance Company (SIC) under the auspices of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

About 150 athletes including national players and teams from Clubs across the country are participating in the championship

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the GTTA announced that Table Tennis Competition has been added into the Asogli Te Za (Festival) going forward and it was aimed at honing the game in the region.

He said the objective was to create the right avenue to nurture the pipeline of talents to attract enthusiastic athletes to learn how to play table tennis and to establish heritage or legacy projects emanating from hosting the sports with Mawuli School becoming the pioneering example in the region.

He said since table tennis was played with dexterity and agility, engagement around wellness and healthy living and the celebration of freshness, it was important to implant the sports into the Asogli festival.

Mr. Afadzinu, also Executive Head, Brand and Marketing of Stanbic Bank, said their overarching objective was to have all Municipal and District Assemblies in the region and across the country play table tennis in the long run with a matrix of growth and numbers of TT Clubs as the African Table Tennis Championship comes alive next year.

Mr. Amos Abaidoo, Marketing Operative Manager disclosed that the winner would take home GHC2,500 and a ranking point of 150 with the first and second runner-ups receiving GHC1,500 with 120 ranking points and GHC800 with 80 ranking points, respectively.

Mr. Kojo Larbi, Manager, Reputation and Stakeholder Management, Stanbic Bank, said the entity has been sponsoring and promoting the sport with the GTTA and the drift into the Asogli arena was an addendum to already existing partnerships.

He said as a ‘sound mind resides in a sound body’ the platform being created would engender community growth and development through sports inclusion, physical and emotional consciousness as a means to attain health.