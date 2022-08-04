Table Tennis: Derek and Cynthia advance to the round of 16

Senior players of Ghana, Derek ABREFA and Cynthia KWABI have advanced to the round of 16 in the mixed doubles event.

This was also due to an injury suffered by Africa’s No.1 seed Aruna Quadri from Nigeria who is also ranked No.10 in the world.

The duo from Ghana thus become the only surviving pair in the mixed doubles Table Tennis event.

The Nigerian was the highest ranked player at this Commonwealth Games so he and his partner were seeded

Emmanuel Commey and Millicent Ankude lost 0-3 to Nigeria in the round of 32 of the mixed doubles event this afternoon at the NEC Table Tennis Courts.

GOC Communications