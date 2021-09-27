Table Tennis: Over 250 Young Players billed for Junior Championship

The Treasurer of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA, Mr. William Asare has revealed that over 250 players are expected to partake in the upcoming junior championship.

The championship which has attracted international recognition from the ITTF-Africa is to unearth potential talents for the national team.

It has been slated for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021 at the Hathramani Hall, Accra Sports Stadium.

The event will witness tight competitions from players in the U-11, U-15, U-18 and U-21 of the boys and girls categories.

According to William Asare, the negative hit of the COVID-19 has hindered the progress of the association.

He, however, disclosed that the association has put out major competitions and training events to improve the level of play of the junior players.

“Though we have been hit hard by the virus, the president and executives have outlined programs for the young ones and it will start very soon. We are also engaging the various regional association’s to see how best we can improve the game,” he said.

“The federation is also keen in promoting female sports and was very happy that this event has attracted more young female talents. Among the events that would be rolled out after this junior championship is “GTTA SHEROES” project which concentrates on young females in the sports,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude to some individuals and coorperate entities that has helped shaped the sport.

” We are grateful to stanbic Bank, the Director for National Sports Authority, African World Airline for the support they have shown to Table Tennis over the years,” he stated.

The deserving winners of the event will walk home with medals, trophies, cash prizes, souvenirs, certificates among others.