Table Tennis Star Derek Abrefa Donates Equipment To Sports Foundations In Ghana

Ghana’s number seed in Table Tennis, Derek Abrefa has presented equipment to some communities in Accra to motivate and encourage the kids and youth to enjoy the game.

Communities that benefited include La Dadekotopong, Nungua, Osu and Mamprobi, some schools also got their share of the equipment. They are La Wireless 6 JHS and La Wireless 7 JHS.

The items include 400 pieces of advance training balls, 30 beginners rackets, 30 pieces of Table tennis Jerseys and Track suits, 4 single bat cases, canvases, 13 portable nets, electronic and manual score boards and 10 pieces of socks.

Some of the beneficiary foundations that received the support are Rising star Sport Foundation, La Dadekotopong, Lartei T T Club, La Wireless 6 and La Wireless 7 primary and JHS, Pot Sports TT Club and some young talents who needed equipment support.

The items arrived from the UK last Friday and were distributed on Monday.

The donation was presented by his Personal Assistant (PA) who is his Inspirer, Jennifer Zoglo

The items were received by head coach of Rising Star Sports Foundation, Enock Otu who disbursed them to the various sports foundations

According to Abrefa, the donation is part of his five years agenda ‘Give Back To Society’ plan which is aimed at supporting young talents.

The seven times Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award winner said he is steadily preparing for the 13th African Games. He tasked all members of the national team to train hard so that they win more medals.

“My ultimate thanks goes to God Almighty for making this dream a reality. I thank my supporting Table Tennis mate, Sam Mabey of Table Tennis England, eBaTT Table tennis Club UK for supporting my club with the items, I also want to thank the CEO of Asoba Foundation, Nathaniel Somuah, Ishmael Amarh of NK Foundation for their guidance and making sure all the items arrives safely in Ghana” he said.

Also known as the Grand Master, Abrefa said his plan is to expand the support to many local communities in Ghana, especially the deprived areas where many talents are dying due to lack of support.