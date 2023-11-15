Table Tennis Star, Felix Lartey gets sponsorship from Stanbic Bank

Top Ghanaian Table Tennis Player, Felix Lartey aka ‘Spider’ has got financial support from Stanbic Bank.

In an exclusive interview with the current top seed in Ghana, he did not disclose the amount, but expressed his delight as the package will take care of his preparations towards the upcoming African Games including tickets.

“I am very happy and want to thank Stanbic Bank and the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu for his contribution towards the package.”

Lartey promised to do his best to win a medal for Ghana at the Games, and commended the efforts of the government, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA).

He applauded the media that promote the less financed sports.