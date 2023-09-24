Table Tennis Stars, Bernice And Augustina Receive WISA Achievers Awards

Bernice Borquaye of Ghana Navy and Augustina Baidoo of Ghana Army were among 32 female sports personalities who were recognized and honoured at the 2023 Women In Sports Association WISA Awards which came off on Saturday at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two stars are members of the female squad of the Black Loopers, the national team who won silver at the recent West African Championship.

They were also in Tunisia for the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers which was a very tough competition.

Bernice Borquaye said the award will motivate her to play better.

“This year has been one of my best, and I know I deserve to be rewarded. I appreciate and thank who made it happen” she noted.

Augustina Baidoo said she feels very proud, loved and hopes to do more for her country.

“I never expected such a high honour and am very happy, I thank the WISA executives and Mama G for this honour” she expressed.