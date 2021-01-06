Members of the Tabre Youth Association, in the Sekyere South District, have called for improved infrastructural development in the community.

According to them, lack of basic social amenities and economic infrastructure were pushing most of the youth out of the community.

Mr Francis Osei, an Executive Member of the Association told the Ghana News Agency, during a football gala competition in the town that, most of the youth in the community were engaging in social vices due to lack of jobs and basic facilities that would make life better.

He said lack of job opportunities coupled with unavailability of facilities such as health, social centres and others were affecting the living conditions of the people.

Mr Osei called on the government and other business entities to consider establishing business ventures in the community to provide opportunity for the youth.

“We have to even travel to other communities and cities to seek for temporal employment in carpentry, masonry, and other handy works in order to make ends meet, a situation we believe does not hold a better future for us”, he noted.

Mr Osei said the leadership of the Association was collaborating with the traditional authorities, the Sekyere South District Assembly and other institutions to address some of the challenges facing the people.