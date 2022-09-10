Tacotel Ghana wins Two Awards in the Ghana Shippers Awards

Tacotel Limited, the sole handler of import and export cargo at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region has been adjudged the Terminal Operator of the Year at the 5th edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards held in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tacotel, Dr Felix Nana Sackey also emerged the Personality of the Year in the same event.

The company recently won four (4) awards including Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year in the Western Region at the third edition of the Western Regional Business Awards ceremony held in Takoradi.

The Ghana Shippers Awards cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance, and financial institution.

The event was held under the theme, “The negative impact and survival of COVID-19 on the maritime and shipping industry” and chaired by the Minister of Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah.

It was focused on the negative impact of the pandemic on industry and measures put in place to survive them.

The ceremony recognized achievements from local and international companies involved in the shipping sector in Ghana and rewarded those that have played a defining role in moving the shipping industry forward during the COVID and post-COVID periods.

Mr Kobina N. Otoo, Commercial Manager of Tacotel told journalists that the awards provided the perfect opportunity for participating organizations to raise their profile within the context of the industry, gain peer recognition and further heighten their visibility with the professional audience.

He explained that the award recognized the best containership operator or owner in the industry that has demonstrated the best in bold successful performance in the last twelve months which Tacotel stands tall.

He touted the success story of the company and said Tacotel Limited had in place activities to mark its fifth (5th) anniversary in a grand style with its clients in focus and with donations which secured them the rewards.

Tacotel is the operator of an ultra-modern Inland Container Depot (ICD) created out of a concessionary agreement between the GPHA and Ibistek Limited as a special purpose vehicle established to operate the off-dock terminal as an extension of the GPHA in Takoradi.