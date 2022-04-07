Tacotel Limited donates to Twin City Special School to mark 5th Anniversary

Tacotel Limited, the sole handler of import and export cargo at the Takoradi Port in the Western Region has donated items worth over GHc 10,000 to the Twin-City Special School, a center for persons with an intellectual developmental disability (IDD).

The items include washing and bathing soaps, detergents, toiletries, disinfectants, scrubbing brushes, mopper sets, plastic buckets and basins, sanitary pads, hand sanitisers, bags of sachet water, drinks and biscuits.

Mr Richmond Adjei Appiah, Terminal Manager of Tacotel, made the donation to the leadership of the school in Sofokrom near Essipon in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) where the school is located.

The donation was done as a warm-up toward the company’s upcoming 5th Anniversary celebration which will be held on the theme, “Beyond All Limit: Still Serving With Passion.”

Mr Richmond Adjei Appiah, Terminal Manager of Tacotel in an interview after the donation shared the vision of the company and said their primary vision was to be a strong leader in the maritime transport and logistics industry in Ghana and West Africa.

He added that the mission of Tacotel was to develop a safe and thriving business and people-centred environment for conducive maritime trade.

He indicated that Tacotel is the operator of an ultra-modern Inland Container Depot (ICD) created out of a concessionary agreement between the GPHA and Ibistek Limited as a special purpose vehicle established to operate the off-dock terminal as an extension of the GPHA in Takoradi.

Mr Emmanuel Amoah, Operations Manager of Tacotel who spoke on the operations of the company said as a responsible entity, they respect the interests of their stakeholders, employees, customers, suppliers, and the wider community.

He added that the company actively explore opportunities to improve the environment and to contribute to the well-being of the communities in which they operate while fulfilling its corporate citizenship by applying its six core values of safety, quality, integrity, teamwork, innovation, and sustainability.

He mentioned that Tacotel welcomes prospective businesses in the maritime industry to their facility located at Number 24, Sekondi-Takoradi Road, Takoradi adding, “as an Off-Dock Terminal we are tasked to receive, store and deliver import and export containers to our cherished clients at the port of Takoradi”.

Mr Amoah stressed better safety measures put in place by Tacotel and said they cannot achieve their vision as a strong leader in the maritime transport and logistics industry in Ghana and West Africa without developing a safe and thriving business and people-centred environment for conducive maritime trade.

He also hinted that the company has assembled a formidable team of experts in the marine industry with specialization in logistics, engineering and shipping services.

For his part, Mr Kobina N. Otoo, Commercial Manager of Tacotel said the donation was to contribute to the development of the people within their catchment area and considering the position of the school.

He announced other activities marking the Anniversary as health screening for all staff (eye screening, blood pressure, and sugar), an official launching and unveiling of the Tacotel @ 5 logo and mounting of the Tacotel backdrop at the Gallery Area and Social Media Trends (Facebook & Instagram) and on various staff platforms which will be followed by departmental photographs, cutting of Anniversary Cake and awarding deserving staff.

Meanwhile, he said, there shall be a joint program with the Ghana Shippers Authority to commemorate the Tacotel @ 5 in an old school dress-up and interaction with customers and climaxed with outdoor games such as Oware, Ludo, Cards, Snooker, Table Tennis (TT) and Soccer with an interdepartmental football Gala.

Mrs Crescentia Efua Bilson-Sai, Headmistress of the Twin City Special School, in receiving the donation thanked Tacotel Limited for their kind gesture towards the enhancement of the school.

She said without their support, the school would not be successful adding that the effort would go along way to help in the upkeep of the students.