Nana Agyen Frimpong II, the Chief of Tafo, has urged people to stop the smear campaign against the former Municipal Chief Executive for Old Tafo, Mr Fred Obeng Owusu.

He said the actions of such self-seeking individuals could derail the progress of the Municipality.

The Tafohene, who was reacting to consistent attacks on the person of Mr Owusu in local media, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the appointment of the former MCE was one of the best things that happened to Tafo.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a better choice when he appointed Mr Owusu as the first MCE for the Municipality after it was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

He said the former MCE was a worthy representative of the government in the area and that it was unfortunate people wanted him out.

“The man has delivered to the expectations of the people including the Traditional Council so I don’t know why they are so determined to tarnish his reputation,” he asked.

The Chief said the Municipality had seen significant development under the leadership of Mr Owusu and called on the President to re-appoint him as MCE.

This, he said, would ensure continuity of the progress that was made to facilitate accelerated development of the Municipality.

He said most of the deplorable roads in the area were given a facelift and that many projects under other sectors such as education, health, security and sanitation were also being tackled.

Nana Frimpong, therefore, pledged the support of the Palace for Mr Owusu as the President prepares to name his representatives in the various districts and municipalities.