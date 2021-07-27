TAGG Commends Gov’t On Efforts Towards Managing Third Wave Of Covid-19

Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has expressed its support for the President and his government for their efforts towards managing the pandemic and its impact.

Meanwhile, TAGG has also urged the general public to abide by the Covid-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the third wave of the virus.

According to a Press Release issued, TAGG noted that the adherence to the Protocols is by all standards critical, especially for traders.

“Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) is therefore directing all of its members to be law abiding and respect authorities in Ghana especially with regards to the COVID-19 protocols and associated restrictions,” it said.

It said, it is in its interest as an organization to create more awareness on the pandemic have rolled out educational programs in Accra and the Ashanti Region with support from the FDA, GSA, Ghana Police, LCB worldwide Ghana and Access Bank Ghana.

The Group urges all organizations to join hands with Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) to educate the public and traders on this third wave of the pandemic.

“Ghana as it is is the only country we have and we all must work to preserve it,” it said.

By Prosper AGBENYEGA