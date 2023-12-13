TAGG Congratulates New CEO for Ghana Shippers’ Authority

Traders Advocacy Group of Ghana (TAGG) has congratulated Mr. Kwesi Baffour Sarpong on his appointment as the new Chief Executive of Ghana Shippers’ Authority.,

In a Press Release to convey their message, TAGG said Kwesi Baffour Sarpong’s appointment comes at a time traders are facing myriad of challenges and they are confident that his vast experience with robust background in energy sector trends, market analysis, operations management, business development, supply chain, among others, would be brought to bear to chart a new pathway for the sector.

“As a major stakeholder in the industry, we are ever ready to share our experiences with your office for smooth transactions. For the country to realize its full potential in terms of this sector, and to take advantage of the opportunities that AFCFTA presents, we need an experienced hand like you to head this august establishment,” TAGG noted.

TAGG believes that with his appointment, the expected watershed marking the transformation they need in this field shall me met.

“Once again, we welcome you heartily to your new office. You can count on us for the needed support to help you achieve your goals. Long leave mother Ghana.”