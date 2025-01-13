TAGG Congratulates President Mahama

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has extended warm congratulations to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on his election as President of Ghana.

In a press release signed by the group’s leadership, TAGG expressed confidence in President Mahama’s ability to steer the nation toward a prosperous and equitable future.

The group pledged its full support and cooperation in working with the new administration to advance the interests of Ghanaian traders and promote economic growth.

Support for Pro-Business Policies

TAGG lauded President Mahama’s proposed policies, which include establishing a 24-hour economy, introducing women’s banking to empower women in business, providing tax reliefs for small businesses, and scrapping nuisance taxes such as the E-Levy and levies at ports of entry.

The group described these measures as essential for fostering business growth and driving economic progress.

“As we congratulate you, we want to express our unwavering support for the policies you intend to implement,” the statement read. “These initiatives will undoubtedly promote business growth and create a favorable environment for Ghanaian traders.”

Collaboration and Optimism

TAGG expressed optimism about President Mahama’s leadership style, emphasizing that it would foster collaboration and create a productive working environment.

“We believe that your leadership style will encourage partnerships and create a conducive atmosphere for progress. We look forward to collaborating with your administration to achieve our shared goals and elevate Ghanaian enterprises to new heights,” the group noted.

TAGG Leadership

The press release was signed by key members of TAGG’s leadership, including President Kwadwo Amoateng, General Secretary Nana Poku, Vice President Samuel Asare Addo, and Treasurer Mrs. Irene Victoria Odoom.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of TAGG’s commitment to Ghana’s progress under the leadership of President Mahama.

“Long live TAGG, and long live Ghana,” the statement declared.

A Vision for Traders

The traders’ community is eagerly anticipating the realization of these policies, confident that they will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity for businesses across the country.

With a renewed sense of hope, TAGG reiterated its commitment to advocating for policies that benefit traders and the broader Ghanaian economy. The group’s leadership believes that President Mahama’s administration will prioritize initiatives that empower small businesses and create sustainable economic opportunities.