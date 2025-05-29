TAGG Defends ICUMS, Slams ‘Misinformed’ Attacks by New Voter Forum

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has strongly refuted recent allegations made by a group calling itself the New Voter Forum regarding the operations of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at Ghana’s ports.

In a press statement released on Thursday, May 29, TAGG described the claims by the New Voter Forum as “misinformed” and “dangerously uninformed,” warning that such statements risk undermining national economic progress.

The New Voter Forum had alleged during a press conference earlier this week that Ghana’s ports had been “captured” by private interests through ICUMS, raising questions about transparency and national sovereignty. However, TAGG President David Kwadwo Amoateng dismissed the accusations as “reckless” and devoid of any factual basis.

“We wish to respond clearly, firmly, and with facts—not fiction,” Amoateng stated. “ICUMS was not imposed in secrecy. It followed broad consultations with freight forwarders, clearing agents, regulatory bodies, and the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

TAGG defended the benefits of the digital system, noting that while no system is perfect, ICUMS has reduced clearing times, minimized human interference, improved transparency, and enhanced government revenue collection.

“Downtime does not mean dysfunction,” the statement read. “Like any major IT platform, there are occasional glitches, but the system has in-built resilience. Claims of failure are dishonest and misleading.”

TAGG also rejected accusations of political rent-seeking linked to ICUMS implementation, urging critics to provide evidence to appropriate authorities rather than damage the country’s image with unsubstantiated rhetoric.

“If the New Voter Forum has any credible evidence, they should present it to the relevant anti-corruption bodies,” Amoateng said. “Baseless allegations only erode investor confidence and stall national development.”

The group called for a depoliticised, fact-based conversation around port reforms, urging critics to engage in constructive dialogue rather than media sensationalism.

“ICUMS is not just a system; it is a symbol of Ghana’s ambition to modernise trade. Dismantling it would only hurt traders and small businesses,” the statement concluded.

TAGG reaffirmed its support for continuous improvement of ICUMS and pledged continued collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Link to build a fair, efficient, and transparent trading environment.

The statement ended with an invitation to the New Voter Forum to visit the ports and interact with real traders to better understand the system in practice.