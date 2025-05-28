TAGG Rallies Behind Goldbod, Urges Continued Gold-Backed Support for Cedi

The Traders’ Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has thrown its full support behind the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod), Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, urging him to remain steadfast in implementing gold-backed policies aimed at strengthening the Ghanaian Cedi.

During a congratulatory visit to Mr. Gyamfi, TAGG, together with the Importers and Exporters Association, commended his appointment, describing it as a positive step toward Ghana’s economic recovery. TAGG President, Mr. Kwadwo Amoateng, expressed optimism that under Mr. Gyamfi’s leadership, Goldbod would intensify efforts to sustain the recent appreciation of the Cedi and stabilise the broader economy.

“We believe Mr. Gyamfi’s track record and understanding of Ghana’s gold sector positions him well to lead strategic interventions that can shield the Cedi from external shocks,” Mr. Amoateng said.

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobit, added that traders across the country are closely monitoring Goldbod’s performance and are hopeful that its gold-backed initiatives will bring lasting relief to the business community.

Mr. Gyamfi expressed appreciation for the support, assuring TAGG and other stakeholders of Goldbod’s unwavering commitment to economic stability. He emphasised that the Board’s ongoing strategies would continue to prioritise national interest and currency resilience.

TAGG reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with Goldbod and other key institutions to ensure that policies are not only well-implemented but also impactful for local businesses.