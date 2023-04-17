Tagoe and Marcus win 3rd edition of “RideAfrique” Competition

Ghana’s Solomon Tagoe and Nigerian Rosemary Marcus emerged winners of the third edition of the “RideAfrique” competition held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The competition attracted over fifty cyclists with some part taking in the Elite, Youth, Female and para races.

The highly patronized event was sponsored by Voltic Mineral Water, Aid to Human Foundation, African Vision, African Connect Foundation, Sterike, Maranatha Catering Service, Forensic Detailer, Solid Coat, the Pinky room, Cavdor, Zilagu holdings and endorsed by the Ghana Cycling Federation.

The main competition was the Men Road Race with a distance of 105 km in 30 laps, accruing an average speed of 39.97km, where Tagoe won gold with Prince Kwame Tetteh and Alex Quansah settling for silver and bronze respectively.

In a distance of 105km with 15 laps Marcus dethroned last year’s winner, Fatimah Deborah Conteh from Sierra Leone for the first position, while Ghana’s number rider Erica Senyo won the third place in the competition.

Winners from first to the tenth position were awarded with trophies, Certificates and undisclosed amount of money, where all participants received Padded Shorts, cycling jerseys, water bottle and bottle cage from sponsored.

In an interview after the event, Mr. Richard Agu, Chief Executive Officer of RideAfrique and President of the Africa Connect Cycling Club praised the riders and hopes to extend the event to other Africa countries.