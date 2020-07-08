Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel “Gameboy” Tagoe (31-1,15 KOs), is relishing a world title shot, and he is set to face Ryan “Kingry” García (20-0, 17 K0s).

This latest development comes about after the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Chief Paco Valcarcel ordered a Lightweight title eliminator between the number two ranked Garcia and Tagoe last Monday.

The two sides would have until July 26 to come to terms to avoid a purse bid hearing and 90 days to share the ring.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the 31-year-old Ghanaian boxer who is ranked number three in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rankings said he was ready for the bout and poised to hand Garcia his first defeat if negotiations between the two parties should be fruitful.

“I was very delighted to hear the news about a potential bout with Garcia and it is a dream fight for me because it affords me the opportunity to prove my worth as a durable boxer.

“I believe in my potential and Garcia doesn’t scare me at all because I like facing boxers of his kind. I watched his fights many times and our fight would be very interesting and I would surprise boxing fans.

“Some Ghanaian boxing loving fans doubt whether I can defeat Garcia but am confident about winning considering my experience and the quality of boxers I have faced over the past years,” he said.

Tagoe would have a mandatory world title shot depending on the winner of Vasiliy Lomanchenko and Teofimo Lopez.

