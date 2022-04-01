Tahiru Ali Rejected As Presiding Member For Sissala West

Assembly Members at the Sissala West District have failed to elect a Presiding Member to steer affairs after two rounds of election.

Mr Tahiru Ali, was the sole candidate vying for the position of the Presiding Member of the Sissala West Assembly but could not get the required constitutional votes needed.

Mr Ali had 15 votes out of the 28 members present and voting while 12 voted against him and one person refused to cast his vote during the first round.

During the second round of voting, Mr Ali polled 14 votes and the other 14 members of the assembly voting against him.

Per the Assembly’s Standing Orders, the assembly was dissolved and to reconvene within two weeks.

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive earlier urged the assembly members to vote for the candidate to ensure the smooth running of the assembly.

Some members of the assembly and public said the outcome was disappointing in view of the area being deprived with scarce resources.

Mr Kofi kpotono, the Sissala West District Director of the Electoral Commission who supervised the election rescheduled elections to take place within ten or 14 days.