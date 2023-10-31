Tahiru Haruna and Isaac Obeng off to Cairo for WPPO World Cup 2023

A three-member delegation of the Ghana Para Powerlifting Team, also known as the BlackOptimists, led by coach Frank Toulassi and athletes Tahiru Haruna and Isaac Obeng, departed Accra to compete in the Cairo 2023 World Para Powerlifting World Cup, which will take place in Egypt from November 3–5, 2023.

The World Cup event forms part of the qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.

The qualification program of the Ministry of Youth and Sports fully sponsors the team.

Ghana aims to qualify at least seven athletes for the biggest Paralympic sports festival on earth; Frank Toulassi told the press at departure.

Source : NPC Ghana Communications