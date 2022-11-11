Tailor remanded over threat of death

Emmanuel Alormasor, a 26-year-old tailor and Plaster of Paris (POP) manufacturer has been remanded into Police custody over threats to kill some prominent members within Ketu South Municipality.

The suspect, a resident of Kpogedi, a suburb of Aflao appeared before the Aflao Circuit Court on charges of conspiring with three others identified as Edem Awuye, prosper alias Jah Bless and J.J. (all at large) to commit crime and to cause harm.

Police Chief Inspector, Mr. Seth Appau, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome that on November 05, 2022, Police through intelligence, intercepted an audio recording from a WhatsApp platform known as “Stop the Killer Dykes” in which the accused persons were heard planning to unleash violence on some leaders in Ketu South.

“The first accused person, Emmanuel was heard saying he has stayed in Nigeria before and for that matter knows some wicked people who he can hire to come and kill Torgbui Adamah and some leaders of Ketu South, who are suspected to be supporting the operations of Seven Seas Salt Limited in Ketu South Municipality.”

Chief Inspector Appau said investigations led to the arrest of Emmanuel, who is the leader of those planning to commit the crime and upon interrogation, he admitted to posting such audio recording in their group’s WhatsApp platform.

He said an android mobile phone, which the suspect used to post the audio recording had been retrieved from him to aid in Police investigations.

The Prosecution said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the three other suspects and prayed the court to issue an order for the phone exhibit to be sent to Cyber Crime Unit, of the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Accra for a search to be conducted for further investigations.

The trial has been adjourned to November 17, 2022.

There have been agitations recently by some citizens of Ketu South especially the youth following the recent drowning of a mother and her three children in a pit dug in the Keta Lagoon at Laklevikope, the third of such incidents to occur in the Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area and has claim six lives in two months.

The citizens who alleged the pits were because of the uncompleted dikes being constructed in the lagoon by Seven Seas Salt Limited, staged a “Mie Kukum” (We are dying) protest to demand from government to stop the company from illegally expanding its operations to cover communities outside its Adina concession.

Meanwhile, regulatory bodies, the Minerals Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency during a recent meeting with stakeholders in the Municipality in a bit to resolve the agitations refuted the claims saying, operations of the salt mining company in the area were legal and that it had three concessions and not just one.