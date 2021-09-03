Taiwan lauds Tokyo for new vaccine donations

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry lauded Japan on Friday for donating Covid-19 vaccines to other countries while also facing its own emergency in coping with the pandemic.

The ministry issued the statement after Japanese foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced Tokyo would make a donation of AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand.

Since June 4, Japan has made three donations totalling 3.34 million doses to Taiwan.

The new shipment, expected to contain about 440,000 dose, will lift the total to about 3.8 million doses.

Besides Japan, the United States has donated 2.5 million doses of Moderna, Lithuania has contribute 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca and the Czech Republic has sent 30,000 doses of Moderna.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Control Command will use the doses in its campaign to expand inoculation of its population of 23.5 million people, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung said Friday.