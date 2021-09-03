Taiwan moves decisively to contain suspected Delta variant outbreak

Taiwanese health authorities have closed a high school and are isolating and testing its students and staff to contain a possible outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Central Epidemic Control Command chief Chen Shih-chung announced that two EVA Air cargo pilots who returned to Taiwan from Australia on August 31 had subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus despite both being fully vaccinated.

The child of one of the pilots, a high school student in Taoyuan City, tested positive for the coronavirus on September 3, Chen said.

Although tests had not yet been completed, Chen said that it was “very likely that the virus variant is Delta.”

To prevent a possible Delta variant outbreak in Taiwan, Chen said that Taoyuan City’s Department of Public Health had closed the school for two weeks and was testing all of its students and teachers, as well as anyone known to have had contact with them.

Classmates of the affected student and their families, as well as anyone else who entered student’s classroom, will spend the next 14 days in isolation in an official quarantine centre, Chen announced.

Tighter quarantine rules for international airline crews announced on August 31 and intended to come into force on September 15 would now take effect immediately, Chen added.

Taiwan successfully contained a cluster of 12 Delta variant cases in its southernmost Pingtung County in June.

With six new cases and no deaths reported on Friday, Taiwan has recorded a total of 16,012 cases of Covid-19 and 837 fatalities in a population of 23.5 million.

As of September 2, 42.8 per cent of Taiwan’s population had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine.