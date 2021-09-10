Taiwan receives second batch of donated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines

Taiwan on Thursday received a second shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines donated by its private sector.

The shipment of 910,000 doses, flown in from Luxembourg, follows the arrival of the first batch of 930,000 doses on September 2.

The two shipments are part of a joint donation of 15 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine purchased from Germany-based BioNTech by two firms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, as well as a Buddhist humanitarian organization, the Tzu Chi Foundation.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre chief Chen Shih-chung said on Thursday the doses would be reserved for youngsters aged from 12 to 17.

Government statistics show 45.4 per cent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million population have received their first jab and 4.3 per cent of the population has received two shots.

As of Thursday, Taiwan has recorded a total of 16,062 cases of Covid-19 and 838 fatalities.

Health authorities on Thursday continued their efforts to contain the coronavirus in northern Taiwan after the registration of more patients in a residential complex building near a kindergarten, where a cluster infection involving the Delta variant was detected.

In northern Taiwan, including the capital Taipei and neighbouring New Taipei City, at least 16 schools closed in order to lower the virus risk, affecting more than 7,300 students.