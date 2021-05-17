Taiwan on Sunday reported 206 locally transmitted coronavirus cases, a jump from Saturday’s record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, Taiwan, an island of 23.6 million people, has confirmed a total of just 1,682 coronavirus cases during the pandemic, including 550 locally transmitted cases, and 12 virus-related deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC).

“The contact between people has to be minimized,” Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

Taiwan on Saturday tightened coronavirus preventive measures in the Taipei metropolitan area.

Fewer people were spotted on the street and the number of passengers on public transport dropped by some 62 per cent compared to a week ago.

Taiwan managed well to contain the coronavirus last year, but locally transmitted cases – as opposed to those in people who arrived from abroad – and a low vaccination rate is proving a test for the government.