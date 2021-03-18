dpa/GNA – Taiwan on Wednesday announced newly revised regulations which aim to attract more international civil organisations to set up branches there through simplified registration with more flexibility.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of Interior said the revision of related regulations – for the first time in 30 years – aims to significantly simplify the registration procedures.

The revision also adds rules for the registration of liaison offices for civil groups based in both Hong Kong and Macau.

However, for the sake of national security, the related regulations stipulate that organisations in both Hong Kong and Macau established by Chinese groups are still prohibited from setting up branches in Taiwan.

The ministry said that the revision would help expand Taiwan’s soft power of civil diplomacy and create a friendly environment for international connections.

Under the new regulations, reports to local police units are no longer required in a bid to ensure freedom of association, the ministry said. This was also in the spirit of of both the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Government statistics show that Taiwan issued about 108,000 residence permits to people from Hong Kong in 2020, when Beijing gradually tightened its control there after a series of pro-democracy protests carried out.

Currently in Taiwan, a number of Hong Kong exiles living in different cities have jointly worked with some Taiwanese civic right groups supporting Hong Kong’s democracy to keep highlighting their pursuit of democracy and freedom.