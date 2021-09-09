Taj Weekes, Big Mountain and Co to perform in Accra for charity

A world-class musical concert dubbed, “A Ray of Hope” featuring Reggae icon; Taj Weekes, Quino from Big Mountain, Fyah Wyah, Kente and Raingad, is scheduled to take place at “My Place Events,” on September 25, in Accra.

The musical concert, a joint initiative by “My Place Events,” “Help Is On The Way Ministries” (HIOTWM) and “They Often Cry Outreach” (TOCO) Foundation, would be the highlight of a seven-day charity and networking event scheduled from September 20 to 27.

A press statement on the event said the premiere would be preceded by a donation of 5000 pairs of brand-new children’s shoes to school children in identified communities across Ghana.

It said the donation had been facilitated by Taj Weekes, Goodwill Ambassador for Saint Lucia and UNICEF Champion for Children through his TOCO Foundation.

The statement said, “The overarching philosophy of the event is that children are our collective heritage; and we can safeguard their future with inclusive and affirmation strategies”.

It said the initiative would use the platform to help the youth to expand their network, and through exposure, imagine new possibilities, which could create a shift in the trajectory of their lives.

TOCO Foundation is a United States based not-for profit organization with a mission to raise awareness and address issues that affect the youth through advocacy and social support.

The Foundation’s broad focus include; sustainable agriculture, environment, health and wellness, diabetes and gender equity.

TOCO Foundation has been active throughout the Caribbean since its establishment in 2007, delivering social support and messages of hope to youth and vulnerable communities from Haiti in the North to Trinidad and Tobago in the South.

HIOTWM is also a humanitarian non-profit organization, which provides physical, spiritual, infrastructure, and financial help to developing areas in the world.

It also provides eye care, vocational training, scholarships, village improvements, and conducts annual medical missions with medical volunteers to Ghana, Congo, Uganda and Haiti.

Since its establishment in 2003, HIOTWM has been very active in Ghana, delivering hope to the less fortunate.