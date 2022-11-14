Take a keen interest in your child’s education and career goals, parents entreated

The Queen mother of the Kabiaweh Kponor clan of Ada, Manye Naana Kabukie Apankro Otwenima I, has admonished parents and guardians to get deeply involved and be active in their children’s personal and educational development.

This, she identified, could go a long way to shape their educational growth in pursuit of academic success and career development goals.

“I believe it is high time parents gathered here showed interest and invest in their children’s education,” the Queen mother stated.

She was speaking during an educational and career development series dubbed “The Pre SHS Drive” organized by the PEC Institute in collaboration with the office of the Queen mother. The event was held at Adakorpe, near Asutuare, in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

These efforts are part of The PEC Institute’s mandate to educate young ones on their Personal, Educational, and Career Development.

Manye Kabukie expressed gratitude to The PEC Institute for reaching out to the schools in her community. The two participating schools were Adakorpe D/A Basic School and Duffor Methodist Basic School.

During the event, Mr. Divine Puplampu, CEO of Stimuluz Technologies, gave a talk about programs of study at the SHS, while Ms. Nicole Acquah, a Cyber Security expert with Stratcon Digital, also provided insights into career opportunities linked to the various SHSs programs and courses.

Mr. Puplampu encouraged the pupils to take Science, Mathematics, and English seriously since they form the basis of every aspect of our lives. “I would like to also urge you to do more reading and learn new words every day,” something he did growing up.

There was also an educational session on menstrual management and oral and personal hygiene by Ms. Mabel Darpoh, a professional nurse at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

She took the pupils and their parents through appropriate ways to brush their teeth, fix their sanitary pads, and how to dispose of them properly.

Mr. Lysander Hasso Akakpo (an MRP Controller, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa) reiterated the need for the pupils to take STEM seriously and motivated parents to show keen interest in their kids’ activities, especially in their education and personal growth.

The pupils were also privileged to have an old student and native of the town currently in the University to encourage them to work hard and succeed because he is a perfect example to the pupils of Adakorpe.

In her address, Ms. Bridget Bonnie encouraged the pupils to have a goal as to what they want to become in the future; it will help them stay focused. “PEC Yell shouldn’t just be a yell, but rather it should encourage you to believe in yourselves that you are capable of; you can do it, and you will succeed in whichever goal you set your mind on,” she challenged.

The event was also attended by Mr. Gabriel Nomotsu Teye-Ali (GM, Stratcon Holdings Ltd.); Rev. Peter Teye, Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of the GES in the district; Mr. Affotey-Odai Theophilus, Headteacher of Kortorkor Primary School; Mr. Nyamedor Bernard, Headmaster of Doffor Methodist Basic School; Mr. Wisdom Nyavor, Headmaster of Adakope D/A Primary School; Mr. Tagoe Daniel, Circuit Supervisor; Mr. Andrew Akorley (photographer) as well as Parents and Teachers of the two participating schools and others in the neighboring communities.

The Institute is grateful to all who sponsored the project to impact the next generation with these insightful activities.

We appreciate you for being our backbone and throwing your weight behind us anytime we call on you. God bless you,” she further expressed.

The organizers used the opportunity to distribute books, toothbrushes, Miksy Milk Powder, disposable shaving sticks, sanitary towels, and Hollandia drinks. Also, they served snacks to the pupils, parents, and teachers who formed the audience.

