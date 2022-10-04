Take a knife and cut the president – Shatta Wale to Ghanaian youth

Ghanaian popular dancehall Musician Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at those who booed at the president by saying they should have rather sacrificed themselves and taken knives to cut the president instead of booing at him.

In a viral video sighted online by Blogger Attractive Mustapha addressing KT Hammond statements about the youth having coconut heads, he said that KT Hammond is not entirely wrong for stating that the youth cannot rule the country. Shatta Wale opined that the Law maker is right in some aspects.

” KT Hammond is seeing the youth like you said the president is not doing anything, the president has come to independence square cant you fucking sacrifice yourself for the country too like how Shatta wale sacrificed himself to go to jail so that the president will stop behaving foolishly in this country you are there and saying away” He said .

Shatta Wale continued that ”Foolish boys way you they crowd inside , you too take knife cut the president make they understand say you want to change something”

On September 24, the President was booed by the youth while delivering a speech in line with the organisers’ mission.