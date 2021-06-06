The Women Coordinator of the Accra Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church has called on parents to take a second look at the way they address issues of discipline and training in the family.

Reverend Mercy Kpeglah agreed that almost all the issues that confront society were a result of the breakdown of the family system.

The Women Coordinator in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the family was not doing enough to train its members to be responsible to the society.

She said some parents were ignorant and needed the knowledge to train their children, while others knew but were too busy to pay attention to the family system, especially their children.

“It is the responsibility of parents to have the members of the family to be well-groomed, manned and respectful,” she said.

She said the family system was important to God and the way the members of the family were brought up would reflect on the society for development.

Mrs Kpeglah said normally children in the family would not just be respectful and obedient because they were children but rather they need to be trained in that direction.

She urged parents to occasionally hold family meetings to address issues affecting members of the family and also address their concerns.

“It is our responsibility to know the whereabouts, conditions and state of members of the family, especially the children,” she said.

The Coordinator called on christian parents to embark on all spiritual journey and culture with the family and the word of God should be shared with every member.