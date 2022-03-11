Take Advantage Of AFCFTA – Garment And Textile Dealers Urged

Textile and garment industry players have been urged to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) to market their products to other parts of Africa.

Mrs Awurabena Okrah, Chief Executive Officer, Winglow Clothes and Textile, added that the textile industry had evolved rapidly with the advent of technology and encouraged industry players to consistently upgrade their skills and churn out innovative products to appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Mrs Okrah made the remarks when she addressed a graduation ceremony for 12 trainees in Proficiency and Skills Training in Garment Making at the Textiles and Garment Training Laboratory at the Accra Technical Training College in Kokomlemle, Accra.

The training is a component of the GEA-Mastercard foundation, a Young Africa Works Programme which seeks to equip the Ghanaian youth with employable skills for dignified work.

Mrs Okrah said the COVID-19 pandemic had provided an opportunity for stakeholders in the textile industry to explore new skills and opportunities in the industry.

“The fashion industry, like any other, has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it has also created many opportunities for retraining and learning of new skills in order to transition into decent work,” she said.

She added that: “Skills have become increasingly important in the globalised world and employers are seeking to engage workers who can think creatively and handle basic technology.”

Mr Samuel Dodoo, President of the SPINnet Textiles and Garment Cluster, appealed to the Government to resource the Ghana Enterprise Agency to adequately support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the textile and garment sector.

He said the SPINnet Textiles and Garment Cluster had over the years supported the growth of the textile industry by training many young people to establish their own businesses.

“SPINnet Textiles and Garment Cluster since its establishment has been of immense benefit to its members and other groups, individuals, associations and organisations within the textiles and garment sector who have utilized its resources to improve upon their productivity and competitiveness,” he said.

In an interaction with some of the graduates, they said the skills they had acquired would offer them additional employment opportunities after completion of their main programmes in their respective universities.