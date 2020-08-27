Dr William Adu Kumah, Director, Veterinary Services Directorate, has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of government’s “Rearing for Foods and Jobs” (RFJ) initiative to increase the production of livestock products.

He said the move would help reduce the importation of livestock products into the country and provide jobs.

He said this at Ashaiman during the launch of the second edition of the “Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Trade show (LiPF 2020)” on the theme “Step Up.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Kumah said the contribution of the livestock sub-sector to the overall agricultural sector and the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) of most developing nations including Ghana left much to be desired.

“There is insufficient animal protein supply due to the continent’s inability to increase productivity significantly over the years, amidst rapid increasing human population,” he said.

Dr Kumah said even though the Ghanaian climate, agro-ecology and the availability of land favour livestock keeping, its production had not kept pace with the growing population.

He said this years’ Trade show was in the right direction towards the development of the animal production sector and should be viewed as a good example.

Madam Carianne de Boer, Chief of Party of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Ghana Poultry Project (GPP), said a vibrant livestock sector in Ghana is important for job creation, food resilience and nutrition.

She said several aspects of the sector still needed strengthening and attention by all stakeholders, investors, sector actors and government to harness the valuable opportunities it offered for economic development.

Alhaji Moro Akakade, National Chairman, Livestock Breeders Association of Ghana, said the cattle market in Ashaiman, Turaku, and Kumasi, receive about 80 per cent of cattle from neighbouring countries, including Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and Togo.

He said the market since the mid-60s had not received much support from the government despite its contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, said this year’s event which comes on September 25 and 26 in Accra, is a step-up of last year’s with the introduction of other livestock aside poultry.

“Last year’s event saw about 1,376 participants from Ghana and other parts of Africa, United Kingdom and the Netherlands in attendance with over 62 exhibitors,” she said.

She said the first day of the event would offer livestock training sessions on Poultry Management, Fisheries, Piggery and Aquaculture; “the training will touch on livestock, fisheries and poultry and the Business Environment.

“Participants would be taken through guidelines for the setting up a cattle farm, small ruminants, snail farming and identifying relevant markets.

She said the second day would showcase a parade of livestock species in Ghana dubbed “Livestock Show And Parade” which is one of its kind in this part of the world and would grow in its livestock composition yearly.

“There would also be “The Chef LiPF Competition” a fish, chicken and assorted meat meal competition; this surely is going to be popular hopefully with the collaboration of our nation spices producers,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, USDA GPP, Livestock Breeders Association of Ghana and all stakeholders for their partnership and support.