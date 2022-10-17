Take advantage of multi-media platforms – Churches urged

The Reverend Dr Elizabeth Ogoe Jones, an America-based Ghanaian Missionary and Evangelist, has called on religious establishments to take advantage of the multi-media platforms to propagate the gospel to the world.

“The old method of preaching and reaching out to lost souls must be coordinated through the new movement of multi-media to accelerate the mission of the Great Commission and ensure the message of hope and salvation spread across the world,” she said.

“Indeed, the global community has become one big village and through the Information and Communication Technology medium the field for evangelism has become bigger yet closer to reach with one’s message.”

Rev Dr Jones said this during the launch of a multi-purpose media platform dubbed: “Myliberty News Network” – www.mylibertynews.com in Tema, of which he was the Chief Executive Officer.

She said religious leaders and establishments must inject a positive presence and transform social media to ensure that the youth were nourished by the word of God.

The Network is in fulfillment of the mandate to feed the flock through the Word and offer nourishment to those seeking knowledge, she said.

Rev. Dr Jones said it was to spur growth, particularly in the gospel, advertisement, the Creative Arts, and the entertainment industry.

“Use the power of the media to preach, educate, engage, entertain, inspire and inform and preach the word of Jesus Christ to liberate the souls of all in every area of their lives,” she said.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, who launched the platform (Myliberty News Network), called on Ghanaians to continue to acknowledge the religious and cultural diversity of the country.

“The world is changing rapidly through technology, while daily social media matters and multi-media technology dominate the life of people,” he said.

“Children today have smart appliances and phones. They have laptops, iPhones tablets, and about a million other gadgets, how can religious leaders and parents keep pace with the youth who are on the supersonic highway,” he asked.

Mr Ameyibor urged the church to recognise the relevance of electronic media and make it an integral part of its activities to propagate the Gospel to the people.