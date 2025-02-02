Take advantage of the Women’s Dev’t Bank – Gifty Fianu Urges Women

Women in the spare parts value chain has made a passionate appeal to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to put in place fervent measures towards the establishment of her Women’s Development Bank as proposed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto.

The move will empower female entrepreneurs to easy access loans from financial institutions and also reduce financial challenges in their respective trade and business activities.

In an interview with the Daily Searchlight, the General Secretary of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mrs. Gifty Lovelock Fianu said the loans be provided with low interest rates with sound financial education to enable female entrepreneurs to sustain their trade.

She however urged women to venture into male dominated businesses saying with determination and the night focus they can be at a competitive edge will their male counterparts, adding that women always excel and succeeds in the business and trading space.

According to her, the establishment of the bank is a good initiative by the government and called on the stakeholders in the banking and financial sectors to engage traders on book keeping, filing of tax returns, collateral security and the culture of savings.

Mrs. Gifty Fianu disclosed that the spare sparts Association runs programmes where traders are trained on the jobs to enable them be abreast with emerging trends at the local and global levels in the field of the spare parts trading and thus called on government to periodically support the Association with resources and logistics, adding that government must involve them in decision making particularly tax reviews and incentives in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The General Secretary humbly reminded government to fulfill its promise on the establishment of the Women’s Bank and pointed out that the gesture will help bring relief and add value to the trading activities of women.

She therefore expressed her heartfelt gratitude to government and Ghanaians for a peaceful general election and commended the first female Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku – Agyemang to successfully drive the expectations of women across the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA