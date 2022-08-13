Take advantage of “YouStart” – Nurses and Midwives urged

Nurses and Midwives should not put all their trust in the promise of Social and National Insurance Trust benefits but embrace the “YouStart” programme to create wealth and comfort even in their retirement.

They have been charged to be proactive and develop an entrepreneurial mindset to create value for money and make them financially independent.

Mr Franklin Owusu-Karikari, Director, Business Support and Policy, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation, gave the advice in Accra at the closing ceremony of a national Youth Boot Camp for Nurses and Midwives across the country to mark International Youth Day which falls on August 12.

The programme was organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on the theme: “Intergenerational Solidarity in Nursing and Midwifery: Creating An Opportunity For All Ages in Ghana.”

He said salaries alone cannot sustain the socio-economic expenditure of the citizenry and encouraged all to have other sources of income to meet the rising expenditure pattern of the individual.

Statistics revealed that 17.8 million people are unemployed, of which 2.2 million people are within the ages of 18-35.

Addressing the unemployment issue, Mr Owusu- Karikari said the Government introduced the “YouStart” programme in 2020 as a vehicle to support the youth to develop commercially viable businesses, gain access to capital, training and technical skills to enable them operate their businesses.

The YouStart programme, he stated, would support young graduates, school leavers and small businesses with soft loans of up to GHS 50,000 to expand their enterprises.

The initiative provides the youth-led enterprises with a standard loan package of between GHS100,000 to GHS 400,000 at concessional rates for Small and Medium Enterprises through the financial institutions.

The Ghana Enterprises Agency is implementing the programme in its 16 regional offices, business advisory and resource centres across the country.

Mr Owusu-Karikari urged health practitioners to seek for information and build their retirement future, saying, “you need to take your destiny into your hands and have other sources of income.”

Dr Samuel Adjorlolo, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana, Legon advised health professionals to assist each other through mentorship and training to provide quality health care delivery.

Dr Adjorlolo called for unity among them, stating that there could not be growth in every institution without togetherness and social cohesion.

He called on the authorities to review the 30 per cent admission protocol reserved for the Ministry of Health into the School of Nursing and Midwifery to avoid politicisation of the profession.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President, GRNMA, said the Association would continue to fight for the interest of its members to better their socio-economic circumstances.

She said the Association had established a Youth Committee to recognised the contribution of young health professionals and mentor them on issues relating to their operations to improve health care across the country.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo advised the participants to be agents of change and impart positively on the knowledge they acquired in advancing the healthcare profession.

Mr Prince Opuni Frimpong, Chairman, Greater Accra, GRNMA, called on authorities to develop strategic policies to connect and support health professionals to improve service delivery.