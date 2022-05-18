Take caution before traveling to Gao Region of Northern Mali – Foreign ministry advised

In view of recent abductions and executions of travelers, especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the Gao Region of

Northern Mali, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has advised against all travels to Gao and its surrounding areas in northeastern Mali.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from

Ghana were particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations to that part of Mali.

“Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their

safety and security,” it stated.

“Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimise their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.”

The statement said those who choose to depart the Gao Region were advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so.

It said the Government of Ghana’s ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao Region was limited.

It noted that those who required assistance to leave should contact the following telephone numbers: +223 71762020, +223 20295768 and +233 77807676.