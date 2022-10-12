Take Drastic Measures To Clamp Down Importation- Paul Amaning To Gov’t

A communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning has cautioned that Government takes drastic measures in the clamping down of importation of goods into foreign shops.

According to him, this is what has also resulted in the destabilization of the Ghana cedi- and therefore such a move will help revive the economy.

He told Movement TV that, this can also be possible, if Government sees to the producing of local goods. Because many of the products are produced in Ghana, importers will be left with no other option than to buy them in Ghana and halt the importation.

“If we don’t take care, in the next five years people will have to depend on human meat for survival because the unemployment rate will increase. Sadly, most of the current unemployed youths are all interested in white collar jobs or security services. So which people should be producing for us? GUTA is an institution being fully sponsored by foreigners and that is why they are in tango with the Government on many decisions that frowns on importation”, he said.

“Today, a dollar is selling at 11 cedis. How did we get here? This is what happens when we are making an importation of 13Billion. Yet, these same products which are imported can be produced here in Ghana. But we prefer to travel to China to buy them”, he added.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to rise against resistance by the GUTA on government’s decisions- and also urged Government not to allow GUTA to go ahead with what it wants because it fears it will lose power, else this will open the floodgate for everyone to do what they so wish.