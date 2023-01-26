Take in a lot of water during this dry season

Dr Isaac Abeka, a Medical Doctor at Tamale Teaching Hospital urged Ghanaians to drinks a lot of water during this dry season.

He said the danger of Ghanaians not drinking enough water will be dehydration.

He explains that dehydration means the loss of water from our body.

He indicated that water is very important because it helps cool down the body and also maintain bodily functions.

According to him, severe cases of dehydration can even lead to death.

“When your body is dehydrated, you will feel tired, your skin may become dry or you might feel dizzy and get cramps, but those are only the lighter symptoms of dehydration”. Dr Abeka state

“When it gets worse, one may even start behaving irrationally or get heat strokes”. He added

He advised Ghanaians to drinks a lot of water to prevent these symptoms.

He urged Ghanaians to also frequency checking the volume and colour of your urine of finding out if they are dehydrated.

“If your urine is dark yellow or you have less urine than usual, start drinking more water”. He said