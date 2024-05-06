Take Interest In Promotions Within Ghana Police Service – Interior Minister Told

The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey has been urged to put his feet on grounds and monitor closely activities that would take place regarding promotions in the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

It would be recalled that, some few weeks ago, there were reports of an uneasy calm within the Ghana Police Service over promotions purported to be carried out by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Per that report, the planned promotion was to be carried out on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in which the IGP has allegedly lined up some of his cronies for promotions.

These cronies, according to the information are junior officers; some are one or two years at their present rank, without recourse to seniority culminating into serious tension and dissatisfaction of job placement.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare is accused of promoting juniors above their seniors without recourse to the existing structures and has turned the Ghana Police Service into his “personal organization” and decides to do what pleases him at any point in time.

However, amid the said report and publications, the purported promotion was put on hold.

Reliable information received from the Police Headquarters indicate that, the IGP and the leadership of the service are currently sitting and having discussions over the matter.

The meeting according to sources, is being held to push through the list of names penciled for promotion.

Meanwhile, majority of senior officers are uncomfortable with this development and are peeved at the IGP for causing confusion among officers.

Aggrieved Senior officers are calling on the new Minister for Interior, to intervene.

According to them, Hon Henry Kwartey must take keen interest in the promotions within the Ghana Police Service so as to restore peace within the ranks.