Take interest in the affairs of your government – Paa Dogo to African youth

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Paa Dogo, known In real life as Raymond Kwaku Takyi has advised African youth to take interest in the affairs of their country .

According to him failure to do so means the youth are doomed to live under the rule of fools .

The musician who is set to release a new song titled “African Leaders” in March 2023 said one of the key reasons why he’s coming out with the song titled African leaders is to use the music as a means to empower the youth.

He urged them to learn to fight for what will benefit them and stop depending on corrupt African leaders .

“Almost all African Leaders are corrupt, hopeless, useless leaders ”

He suggested to the youth to be more productive and establish their self by learning their hand works or entrepreneurs for their own good