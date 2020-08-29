The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to take ownership of development projects and policies being implemented in their communities to improve their livelihoods.

It said when Ghanaians showed interest in the progress and development of their communities, they would not only monitor the execution of the projects, but would probe their implementation to ensure quality of work and value for money.

Mr Issahaku Abdallah, the West Mamprusi Municipal Director, NCCE, North East Region, made the appeal at a social auditing forum at Zangu Vuga Community, in the District, organized by the NCCE with financial support from the European Union (EU).

The programme was part of the implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) being rolled out to help curb corrupt practices and deepen democracy.

The forum attracted the Chief and people of the area, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Police Service and representative from the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly.

Mr Abdallah told the residents that it was within their right to demand accountability from duty bearers with regards to the implementation of development projects and that would help contribute to achieving good governance and improvement in livelihood.

“Therefore, you should take it as a responsibility to ensure that projects brought to your communities are sited at the right places, and are also achieving the purposes for which they were established,” he said.

He said the Commission sought to further increase citizens’ awareness with respect to the operations and dealings of the local authorities especially the District Assembly and demand accountability when necessary.

The members of the community applauded the NCCE and its sponsors for the sensitization and selected five most pressing development needs, lack of communication network, bad road network, potable water source, cemetery and completion of school project respectively.

A five-member committee was formed to oversee the implementation of the development needs of the community.