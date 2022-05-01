Take proper care of school furniture – MP tells heads

School authorities have been advised to always ensure proper maintenance of school property, including furniture.

Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East constituency, who gave the advice at the weekend in Tumu, observed that school management and Parent, Teacher Association (PTA) had a joint responsibility of maintaining school property to stand the test of time.

He gave the advice after he presented furniture to eleven basic schools in the constituency.

Mr Chinnia Issahaku, who is also a Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said the culture of maintenance was very important in ensuring a long life span of school property.

“Sometimes when you hear the schools don’t have furniture and you visit them, it’s always sad to find broken furniture scattered all over the premises”, he said.

He said it was important for the schools’ management to always try as much as possible to fix or repair broken furniture instead of always waiting for the Government and philanthropist for new ones.

He said he would do his best to provide furniture and other teaching and learning materials to promote education delivery in the constituency.

“I am considering getting some furniture done locally to complement what is being delivered through the Ghana Education Trust Fund where we hope in the coming days more would be provided, ” he pledged.

He tasked parents to support teachers and their children by regularly visiting them at school and asked PTAs not to place their wealth over their children.

Mr Lewil Charles, the Sissalla East Municipal Director of Education, who received the furniture on behalf of the beneficiary schools, noted that the items had come at a good time and commended the MP for committing a lot of resources into promoting education in the area.

“Today is one of my best days as a problem affecting effective teaching and learning in the municipality has been resolved”.

He appealed for more furniture from government and non-governmental organisations since all the 194 basic schools in the municipality lack furniture.

He also appealed for the completion of abandoned GETFund projects in the municipality to improve education.

In total, 180 sets of furniture were distributed to the eleven schools.

The set of furniture was made up of dual desk up, dual desk Low, teacher’s chairs and head teacher’s table.

The rest are bookshelves, library tables and chairs, file drawers, notice board, and visitors chairs for use by Upper and lower primary.