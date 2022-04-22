Taking Twitter private: Elon Musk ready to spend US$15 billon of one money

Elon Musk is willing to invest between US$10-billion and $15-billion of his own money to take Twitter private, the New York Post reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The billionaire, who is Twitter’s second-biggest shareholder with a 9.1% stake, is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days and has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10-billion in debt, according to the report.

Musk, who is also Tesla’s CEO, may also be willing to borrow against his current stake if necessary, a move that could possibly raise several billion additional dollars, the New York Post reported.

Twitter declined to comment. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Musk.

The social media company adopted a “poison pill” last week to protect itself from Musk’s $43-billion buyout offer.

More private equity firms have expressed interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, people familiar with the matter said on Monday without naming the firms.

The interest emerged after Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm, contacted the social media platform last week to explore a buyout that would challenge Musk’s offer.

Apollo Global Management is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, the sources said.

Many investors, analysts and investment bankers expect Twitter’s board to reject Musk’s offer in the coming days, saying it is inadequate.