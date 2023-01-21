Takoradi Gas Pipeline Facility Reopens

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has completed the planned 10-day maintenance shutdown of its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station.

“The WAPCo project team worked collaboratively with our contractors and stakeholders to ensure that the shutdown activities were safely and seamlessly executed and completed days ahead of schedule,” Management announced in a statement.

It indicated that: “The early completion of the works is an outcome of the review and optimisation of the execution strategy by WAPCo’s team and the Contractor.”

The company has therefore resumed the transportation of gas to Tema.

WAPCo had announced a planned 10-day maintenance shutdown of its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station.

The shutdown was to allow for the replacement of some critical valves at the Takoradi station.

This is aimed at securing the safety and integrity of the station.

According to management, during the 10-day shutdown period, there will be no gas transportation from the Takoradi facility to customers in the Tema power enclave.

In a statement, WAPCO said: “We will, however, continue to deliver gas from Nigeria to Tema based on volumes agreed between the customer and the shipper.”

It indicated that: “This shut down is supported by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) and coordinated with Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the shutdown on communities that rely on power generated from cleaner and more efficient gas transported through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).”

WAPCo apologised to its “customers in Tema for the inconvenience that may be caused by the planned shutdown.”

Pix: The company has therefore resumed the transportation of gas to Tema