Takoradi Hosts Fascinating Community Kids Pillow Fight Competition

60 basic school pupils from the Takoradi Municipal participated in the newly-trending sport, Pillow Fight which took place at the Effie Kuma police Astro Turf .

The participating kids were categorised into four divisions, thus the boy’s division: Lightweight, Heavyweight, Superweight and the lady’s division.

In the lightweight division for the boys, Emmanuel Attuaful finished second and Famous Frimpong finished first, for the heavyweight George Apeletey beat Dalenton Boadi to become first, while in the Superweight, Frederick Yannkson was crowned the winner over Richmond Adu who placed second respectively.

Winners were presented with products of sponsors and medals.

Pillow Fight is a sport fight game mostly played by two people in which they engage in physical conflict, using pillows with two fighters at a time.

Mr. Michael Quarshie, the District Municipal Chairman of Kwasiminstim in Takoradi chaired the first ever public Pillow Fight Tournament in the Western Region.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Pillow Fight Federation in Ghana said they want to catch the champions from a tender age and groom them.

Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region hosted another event on September 21.

The Ghana Pillow Fight Federation in collaboration with Dreamland Sports Plus are organizing the local Pillow Fights, which is sanctioned by American Mr. Steve Williams, President of the world body.