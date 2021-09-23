Takoradi kidnapped woman: Police confirms ‘fake’ pregnancy, suspects a conspiracy

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that since the reappearance of Mrs Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, a nine-month pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday, September 16, 2021 when going for a routine dawn walk, the Service was heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her for a confirmation of her pregnancy.

It said the medical findings came out that Mrs Simons was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital as purported in the media circles.

According to a press statement signed and issued by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Ag. Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, the victim, now a suspect, during interrogation, mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the Hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment.

However, medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.

He said investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance and added that three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges

ACP Kwesi Ofori, therefore, assured the members of the public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure her safety while investigations continue.

He divulged that since the disappearance of the victim, over forty (40) Police Officers were specifically assigned to track the whereabouts of the victim and the family were given regular updates on Police operations regarding the issue.

He added that the operations with the other associated investigations were carried out on a 24-hour basis and commended the Officers who have been working on the case for their commitment and hardworking.

However, he bemoaned that it was more worrying to know that for some years now, the Western Regional Command has recorded several false kidnapping cases where people conspire to create “self-kidnapping” incidents to make money out of ransoms.

ACP Kwesi Ofori gave the assurance that a team with support from the National Headquarters has been put together to quell the emerging crime in the region and assured the public that the Service will continue to revise its security strategies to protect the people in the region and the country as a whole.

Before this, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah had announced to the public that though the victim had been found the issue of her pregnancy was untrue.

This generated public hatred against the Minister for not empathising with the family while others including some political figures describing the Minister’s announcement as insensitivity. However, it appears that the Minister’s position has been vindicated.